The 2nd Kiklos Greek Traditional Music Festival in NYC

By Christodoulos Athanasatos December 18, 2019

Nektarios Papageorgiou, Stefanos Dorbarakis, Nektarios Antoniou, Spyros Koliavasilis, Elias Papantoniou, Angelos Papadatos, and the organizer Nikos Paterakis at the 2nd Kiklos Greek Traditional Music Festival.Photo: TNH/ Zafeiris Haitidis

NEW YORK – The 2nd Kiklos Greek Traditional Music Festival’s An Evening of Greek Sacred Music was presented by the Axion Estin Foundation and the Patras Society of New York “Kostis Palamas” on December 17. The enchanting evening brought together the hymnal and folk traditions of Greece and included a seasonal repertoire and modern compositions performed at the Advent Lutheran Church in Manhattan.

The festival’s artistic director, Nikos Paterakis, invited musicians from Greece as well as the Greek-American community to perform, …

