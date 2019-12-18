The 2nd Kiklos Greek Traditional Music Festival in NYC

NEW YORK – The 2nd Kiklos Greek Traditional Music Festival’s An Evening of Greek Sacred Music was presented by the Axion Estin Foundation and the Patras Society of New York “Kostis Palamas” on December 17. The enchanting evening brought together the hymnal and folk traditions of Greece and included a seasonal repertoire and modern compositions performed at the Advent Lutheran Church in Manhattan.

The festival’s artistic director, Nikos Paterakis, invited musicians from Greece as well as the Greek-American community to perform, …