SYRIZA: The Law and Order Doctrine Has Nothing to Do with Protecting the Citizens

ATHENS- Main opposition SYRIZA on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis bore full responsibility for incidents of “arbitrary policing”, noting that the “law and order doctrine” had nothing to do with the protection of the citizens.

“After the reports that a 20-year-old student was stripped naked in the middle of Patission [street] by riot police, today Mr. Chrisochoidis enjoys yet another success,” SYRIZA’s announcement said on Wednesday. “A woman complained that police struck and detained her husband and two sons inside their own home because they dared to ask for a prosecutor’s order before allowing riot police to enter their residence. At the same time, the picture of a citizen with his hands tied behind his back on an apartment building roof, with a hood covering his head, is reminiscent of a military operation in a war zone.”

SYRIZA said that Mitsotakis and Chrisochoidis bear sole responsibility for countless incidents of police arbitrariness at the expense of citizen, especially young people, as they allow the police to act unchecked.

According to the main opposition, the only purpose served by this “slippery slope” was as a distraction from what the government was doing. “Finally, the only thing it succeeds in doing is to violate fundamental human rights and to disturb social cohesion and peace” concluded SYRIZA announcement.