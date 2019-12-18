There Is No Reason for a “Hot Incident” in the Aegean, Greek Min for Development Says

ATHENS – Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Wednesday expressed the opinion that there is no reason why there should be a “hot incident” in the Aegean, in an interview with Alpha radio.

“There is no reason for it to happen and it won’t happen,” he said.

“Mr Erdogan has carried out an illegal act that produces no result. It is a very important for Greece that all major forces have recognised that what Turkey is doing is illegal. Never before have Greek positions received such great and broad public support. This is a great gift for Greece. Turkey is diplomatically alone. There is not even one country that supports it,” he added.

Regarding the former Hellinikon airport, he said that “the timetable has not changed.” All procedures must be completed by the end of the year so that work can begin in early 2020, he explained, noting that there was a slight delay of about 10 days in a European Commission procedure relating to the casino, due to some problems by the two companies involved. “The financing of the project is absolutely guaranteed,” he added.

On foreign investments, he said that “U.S. and German investments are welcome in Greece. If they are worried about Chinese investments in the country, this is an additional reason to invest here. Because if they don’t come, someone else will, possibly the Chinese.”