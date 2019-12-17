Mitsotakis, Lagarde Welcome Greece’s Reforms Progress

BRUSSELS – European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde welcomed the high level of implementation of the Greek government’s reforms program, during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Brussels on Tuesday, government sources said.

The sources said Lagarde commented that the commitment to reforms was reflected in the multitude of bills adopted to date, and the positive fourth post-surveillance report by the institutions.

“Issues discussed included the successful implementation of Hercules Project towards reducing non-performing loans (NPLs), budgetary targets, Green Growth, as well as removing the restrictions Greek banks have from their exposure to Greek bonds – where there was a positive response,” sources said.