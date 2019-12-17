SYRIZA MP Achtsioglou Charges Gov’t with Spending Less on Job Programs

ATHENS – The government of New Democracy will spend less on job programs, compared to 2019, SYRIZA MP Effie Achtsioglou charged on Tuesday, during a debate in Parliament on the 2020 budget.

The former labor minister also accused the government of stopping a program for 4,000 young scientists with graduate and doctorates who will be out of work and may be forced to leave the country.

She also said that the new draft budget contains nothing about insurance withholdings for self-employed and freelance workers. Instead, she said, 85 pct of them will be forced to pay insurance rates that are 20 pct higher than those of 2020, as announced reductions will only affect a limited number of the self-employed.

New Democracy’s policies “not only do not improve wages, they contract them further,” she said.