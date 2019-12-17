Greece, Cyprus and Egypt to Meet on Diaspora Issues

ATHENS – A trilateral meeting of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt on matters concerning diaspora issues will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens on Thursday.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Konstantinos Vlassis, responsible for diaspora Greeks, will represent Greece. Cyprus will be represented by the Cyprus presidential commissioner for human rights and for overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou, and Egypt by the Egyptian Minister for Expatriates’ Affairs Nabila Makram.

Statements to the press are scheduled for 12:15 on Thursday.