Gianaris Announces His Bill Increasing Small Claims Court Jurisdiction Signed by Gov.

NEW YORK – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on December 17 the enactment of his legislation (S6417) to increase the amount in dispute that small claims court can address. The legislation which was signed by the Governor raises the previous jurisdictional limit from $5,000 to $10,000.

“This is an important law that will make it easier for people to achieve justice in relatively minor disputes without needing to hire an attorney,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “I am pleased to see this legislation addressing basic fairness signed into law.”

The current cap for small claims in New York City is $5,000 which is below the cost of many current disputes. The new law allows people to resolve higher-dollar disputes without requiring attorneys.

The limit for small claims outside the City of New York remains $5,000 in city courts and $3,000 in town and village courts.

The legislation takes effect immediately.