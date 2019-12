There are more American and Greek-American expats in Athens than people realize. While many returned ‘home’ after the Greek Crisis hit, more continue to arrive, drawn by life adventures – opportunities for new work and new loves – and the emergence of Athens as a world-destination, having become cosmopolitan without losing its Greek flavor and spirit.

For live music, there are delightful spots like Feidiou 2, where every night at 10:30 young people gather to hear fine bands playing the songs …