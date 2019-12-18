Alexandra Kollaros: Making the World More Beautiful One Artwork at a Time

Alexandra Kollaros is a life enthusiast, an arts professional, author, and urban explorer. Born in Athens, she studied in London and Florence and lives between countries and continents. Her artistic practice embraces the full spectrum of contemporary art: dealer, consultant, gallerist, curator, agent, photographer, writer, collector, and occasional artist. She loves art, and it made sense to her to explore it from every angle. She blogs under the moniker “The Real Queen of Stuff” and is the author of the …