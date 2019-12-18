I teach The Iliad in its entirety in freshman English. At the risk of sounding chauvinistic, I tell students that much of what we know about warfare, we learn from Homer. Battle strategies, gory wounds, petty histrionics continue to frustrate and fascinate, but the rules of engagement on both sides absorbs them the most. We learn much about rituals that warriors must observe, especially if they want the gods on their side. Beside ablutions and sacrifices, they scrupulously retrieve bodies …