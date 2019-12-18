AHEPA Chapter #64 Harrisburg, PA Distributes Turkeys to the Needy

HARRISBURG, PA – AHEPA Chapter #64 distributed turkeys throughout the Harrisburg, PA and Carlisle, PA area on December 14. To this point, $7,924 has been collected for the AHEPA Turkey Drive which includes the $4,950 collected in the memory of the members’ beloved brother John Sempeles, who passed away only two weeks ago.

Sempeles was a co-founder of the project and the highly successful OPA CARDS fundraiser.

The OPA CARDS project supports the fraternal membership of AHEPA Chapter #64 and the community of Holy Trinity Cathedral in Camp Hill, PA, raising over $15,000 over the past two years.

This was the second annual Turkeys for the Needy project, which was developed to support the homeless and needy citizens living in the Harrisburg-Carlisle areas of Pennsylvania.

AHEPA Chapter #64 brothers Billy Kaldes, Nick C. Mallios, Nickolas Mallios, Hao Troung, Paul Zozos, David Bobb, Christ Megoulas, and Eric Solomon were among those who delivered turkeys to the organizations in the Harrisburg-Carlisle areas in Pennsylvania.