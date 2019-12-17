AHEPA Chapter 405 Honors George P. Williams, Westchester Businessman

RYE, NY – The James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane AHEPA Chapter 405 honored local Westchester businessman George P. Williams with its highest tribute, the Chapter’s Lifetime Legend award on December 8. Williams, a 25-year member of the Chapter is also a fourth generation Hellene, a distinguished trustee, and Past President of the New Rochelle, Holy Trinity Community. The event took place at the Westchester Country Club in Rye.

A standing room crowd of Ahepans, members of the Williams family, and a large number of Westchester luminaries were in attendance. All applauded Williams’ support of numerous philanthropic causes, his support of Hellenism, and local organizations.

Among the dignitaries present were AHEPA Supreme President and keynote speaker George Horiates, Supreme Vice President Jimmy Kokotas, Supreme Governor Tom Dushas, and District 6 Governor Lou Katsos, along with a large contingent of distinguished Past Supreme and District Lodge Officers from the metropolitan area.

The business community was represented by Joe Armentano, Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Paraco, one of Westchester’s largest suppliers of energy products. The family was represented by the honoree’s sons, George and Nicholas, who paid tribute to their father for his remarkable journey. Teresa Williams, the first lady of the Williams family, was presented a beautiful arrangement of flowers. In their remarks, Chapter President Harry Fotiadis, Chairman Joseph C. Keane, and Vice Chairman James Zafiros honored Mr. Williams for his support of Hellenism.

The chapter’s Initiation committee was led by Costa Papademetriou and his team. The chapter’s growth and expansion in Westchester County and in the Metropolitan Region was clearly evident with another distinguished group of new members. Supreme Vice President Jimmy Kokotas declared Hellenism and AHEPA are nearing record numbers throughout the region. It was a very proud moment for the New Rochelle Chapter.

Guests commented that the event “was one for the ages,” with others stating it was one of the chapter’s most elegant presentations in its 56-year history. Guests praised George P. Williams with cries of ‘axios’ throughout the evening. Vice Chairman James Zafiros stated about AHEPA and its values, “without a doubt, all Americans benefit when traditions are followed.”