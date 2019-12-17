Police Operation for the Evacuation of the Occupied Kouvelos Mansion in Marousi, Athens (Photos)

ATHENS – Wooden poles, fire-extinguishers and helmets were found during a police operation to evacuate the Kouvelos Mansion in Maroussi, which has been occupied without permission by members of the anti-establishment scene since 2010.

The police operation was concluded without any arrests as no people were found inside the building.

Police said that legal action calling for the evacuation of the building was filed by the Achilleas and Evdokia Kouvelou Institute, which is in charge of its management.

Anti-establishment groups have called a protest rally in solidarity with the occupation at the Marousi station at 18:00.