Evia-Andros Undersea Electrical Interconnection in Operation

ANDROS – The Evia-Andros undersea electrical interconnection, which seeks to reinforce the interconnection of Andros and Tinos with the mainland system, has been put into operation while the Andros-Tinos section will go into operation next month.

As the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) pointed out, this project, in conjunction with the Phase II Interconnection of the Cyclades with the National Electricity Transmission System, ensures the reliable supply of electricity to the island cluster during the summer months. Phase II of the Cyclades interconnection will be completed with the construction of a new GIS substation in Naxos and the submarine interconnection of Naxos with Paros and Mykonos in the first months of 2020. The total budget of the two projects, which is being co-financed by Greece and the European Union, is 70 million euros.

The new cables that were installed incorporate important innovative elements, as they are the first high-voltage submarine power cables in the world to have synthetic armouring, which stabilises the grid voltage and minimises their environmental footprint.

The president and CEO of ADMIE Manos Manousakis said: “Apart from the innovation that integrates the electrical interconnection projects implemented by ADMIE throughout the country, our main priority is the development of a system based on sustainable growth. With the electrification of the Evia-Andros cable, we are one step closer to the electrical interconnection of the islands, which will be completed before 2030, according to our 10-year development plan and will be submitted for consultation before the end of the year.”