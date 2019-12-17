President Trump: Guilty Of?

President Trump faces impeachment on the basis that he has abused the power of the presidency and obstructed Congressional oversight. He will be found culpable by the Democratic-controlled House in what will be a predominately party line vote. The Republican-controlled Senate will stage a trial that will exonerate the president in another predominantly party-line vote. Given that this outcome is predictable, we can ask if an impeachment effort is a proper use of Congressional energy and funds. The answer is …