Memory eternal of Ioannis Zaralidis

LOWELL, MA Ioannis “John” Zaralidis, 70 of Lowell, Massachusetts passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in Lowell, MA after a brief illness.

He was the beloved husband of Daphne (Kouloheras) Zaralidis of Lowell, who survives him and with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.

Born in Thessaloniki, Greece on January 23, 1949 to the late Gregory and Eleni (Topalidis) Zaralidis, John served in the Air Force in Greece.

A well-known local businessman, he owned and operated J&R Foreign Cars in Lowell for over 25 years.

He was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church where he served as parish council President from 2001 to 2005 and was instrumental in helping the church expand with a new wing and chapel. He also served on the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston Council where in 2007 he received the Ministry Award recognizing his service to the community.

John notably served as President of the Pan Macedonian Association and New England Board of Governors.

He loved to vacation with family and friends at Camp Ellis and Ferry Beach, Maine at his summer residence. He enjoyed returning to his birthplace of Greece and traveling with his wife.

Through his generosity, kindness and love he touched many lives.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter Thea Papageorgiou, and her husband Valantis, son George, his grandchildren Thanos and Yiannis, his siblings; Vasilios, Demitri and Koula Karanatsi, several nieces, nephews and the many godchildren he and his wife baptized.

Visiting hours were held from 2-6 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the TRANSFIGURATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Relatives and friends attended his Funeral Service on Monday December 16, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Ioannis “John” Zaralidis Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O’DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – (978) 458-8768.