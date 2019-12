WEBSTER, MA – The Saints Constantine and Helen parish in Webster, Massachusetts, instead of asking its parishioners for money as all the parishes typically do, does exactly the opposite. As unbelievable as it sounds, it is true and certainly radical and unique.

The leaders of the parish decided to give each of its parishioners a gift – an envelope with $300/$200/$100 cash. That’s right. The Church gave out to its church members $30,000, instead of asking for the parishioners to give …