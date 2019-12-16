Ioannina Mayor Elisaf on Two-Day Visit to Albania, Met with Archbishop Anastasios

IOANNINA – Ioannina (Yiannena) Mayor Moses Elisaf paid a two-day visit to Albania as part of collaborations with neighbors that will encourage the city’s extroversion, meeting with several officials at local and ministerial level.

Elisaf met with Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana and All Albania, whom he invited to Ioannina, an invitation that was accepted.

With fellow-mayor Erion Veliaj at Tirana Elisaf discussed cultural, educational and gastronomic exchanges as a way of the two cities getting to know each other better.

In addition, Elisaf met unofficially with Brunilda Paskali, former deputy mayor of Tirana and currently special international affairs advisor to the president of Albania. They discussed the possibility of President Ilir Meta visiting Ioannina and border station processes that could facilitate travel between the two countries.

At his meeting with Tourism Minister Blendi Klosi, who expressed his appreciation for the Greek special disaster units (EMAK) that arrived in Albania through Yiannena after its devastating earthquake, the two discussed options of combining sea and mountain tourism with city excursions, especially at Yiannena. The option of EU funding was also raised.

Minister Klosi said he will visit Ioannina by March, to encourage Albanian tourists to visit more often.

Elisaf and Ioannina city council president Dimitris Papageorgiou, who is accompanying him, met with the commerchial attache of the Greek embassy in Tirana, Sarantis Moschovis, and asked for his help to ensure the attendance of Yiannena on the next tourist roadshow in Tirana where the city may initiate collaboration with travel agencies and businesses driving Albanian tourism abroad.

The visit wrapped up with consecutive meetings with the Mayor of Gjirokaster Flamur Golemi and of Dropulli Dhimitraq Toli.