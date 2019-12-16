Putin Hails Russian Arms Sales Abroad

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin says that arms sales abroad have continued to increase over the past year.
Speaking Monday at a meeting with top officials, Putin said that arms exports are expected to top $13 billion this year, which he said exceeds last year’s sales by more than $2 billion.
The Russian leader added that Moscow’s positions on the global arms market have continued to strengthen despite Western sanctions.
Russian arms shipments abroad this year included the delivery of the S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey — a deal that vexed Washington.
Putin said Russian arms manufacturers now have foreign orders totaling $50 billion.
During the meeting, Putin urged Russian officials to pay special attention to arms sales to Africa and show a “flexible” approach to deliveries and payments. Russia hosted an Africa summit in October in a bid to expand its clout on the continent by touting military aid and economic projects.
1 Comment
And what is the point of this article by the Now Acknowledged State Sponsored Media outlet of the Military Industrial Complex rulers of America?
The point is …that Russia represent no threat to the peace and security of the American people or the world only a threat to the foreign policy of regime changes wars of the United States to take over the economic, political, and military sovereignty of the indedependent countries of the world , like Greece!
The point is ..by far the number one Arms dealers in the world is the Military Industrial complex…which makes Saudi Arabia, and oil rich countries of the Middle East … their number 1 arms purchaser of American lethal weapons in the world ..and explains who has funded, trained , armed , and recruited the Saudi and American Sunni Muslim religious fanatics who have slaughtered millions in the middle east …to overthrow the elected governments of the Middle East and world..who do not do business with America’s rullng class of Billionaires, but with Russia!
The only threat to the interests of American is not Russia, only the Corporate Billionaires who own the U.S government, and media … who incite foreign conflicts and arm and pay foreign terrorist to destabilize foreign countries who take a piece of their monopoly of the world economic market!
Associate Press and TNH ,.simply , doing what they do best represent the interests of an Aristocracy of degenerate.to make their enemies , those of Americans!