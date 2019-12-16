Greek-Turkish Relations too Serious an Issue to Be Used in Settling Scores, SYRIZA Sources Say

By ANA December 16, 2019

SYRIZA Headquarters in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

Main opposition SYRIZA on Monday accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of using developments in Greek-Turkish relations in order to ‘settle scores within his own party’.

“At at time when Turkey continues its provocations, Mitsotakis, unfortunately, chose to make use of Greek-Turkish relations to resolve the problems in his party,” said SYRIZA sources.

“Greek-Turkish relations are too serious an issue to be used for communications twaddle and to settle accounts within his own party,” said the same sources.

