Greece’s Shadow Economy Grew in 2000s, IMF Report Finds

ATHENS – The shadow economy in Greece increased at the start of the 2000s and remains within a much higher range than the average for the more developed European economies, according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) working paper entitled “Explaining the Shadow Economy in Europe: Size, Causes and Policy Options”.

In the working paper, released last week on December 13, the IMF estimates that the shadow economy in Greece increased from 28.1 pct of GDP in 2000 to reach 32.2 pct of GDP in 2009 before easing to 30.2 pct in 2016.

Throughout Europe, the size of the shadow economy in individual countries ranges from less than 10 pct to more than 40 pct of GDP, while it tends to be lower in the more developed economies (between 10-20 pct of GDP on average), higher in emerging economies (30-35 pct) and 40 pct of GDP or more in most Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

Greece was among a number of countries (such as Croatia, Cyprus, Serbia) where the shadow economy increased at the start of the 2000s. For most countries, the size of the shadow economy went up in 2008-2010 and then returned to pre-crisis levels.

The size of the shadow economy is strongly negatively correlated with per capita GDP and is smaller in more developed countries, both as a percentage of GDP and as a percentage of employment, the report found.