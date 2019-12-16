The Future of Society Lies in a Green Economy, EESC’s Jahier Eays

BRUSSELS – The package of policy proposals presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on December 11 are a great opportunity, not only for the European Union but for the whole world, European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) President Luca Jahier said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Monday.

Jahier predicted that the global market, as this is now being shaped according to climate-friendly standards, will bring both the EU and all the countries that exploit this package to the front of a starting line for a global “green” race that he said was “now just starting”.

He underlined that this was an opportunity for entrepreneurship everywhere, whether in India and Brazil or Europe, pointing out that the future is in “sustainable products, sustainable society, affordable energy.”

He even called on the Greeks to take advantage of the country’s potential. He explained that the Greeks have a wonderful land, a wonderful country with a huge cultural heritage, immense opportunities in the tourism sector and he advised them not to leave their country but invest in the future, noting that Greece was a huge “repository” of growth that they should exploit.

Asked about the financial ‘detonator’ that Greece might need, he noted that the new era has already begun and there are already funds available to promote the “European Green Deal”.