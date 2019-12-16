Value of Loans Serviced by CSFs Exceeded 20 mln Euros in Q3 2019, BoG Report Says

ATHENS – The nominal value of loans serviced by domestic Credit Servicing Funds (CSF) increased in the third quarter of 2019, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

In particular, the total value of loans serviced by CSFs increased by 1,967 million euros in the third quarter of 2019 and stood at 20,105 million euros, from 18,138 million euros in the second quarter of 2019.

The nominal value of serviced corporate loans increased to 5,408 million euros in the third quarter of 2019, from 5,367 million euros in the previous quarter. In further detail, the nominal value of loans to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased by 41 million euros to 5,361 million euros at the end of the third quarter of 2019; Out of the total loans to NFCs, an amount of 3,719 million euros corresponds to loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The nominal value of loans to insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries, serviced by CSFs, remained unchanged from the previous quarter, at 47 million euros.

The nominal value of loans to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships, serviced by the CSFs, decreased by 9 million euros from the previous quarter and stood at 2,256 million euros at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

The nominal value of loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions, serviced by the CSFs, increased by 1,936 million euros to 12,441 million euros at the end of the third quarter of 2019. In further detail, the serviced consumer loans decreased by 9 million euros to 10,105 million euros at the end of the third quarter of 2019, while the corresponding housing loans increased by 1,956 million euros to 2,329 million euros.