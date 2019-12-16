Almost, Maine Charms the Audience at the Greek Cultural Center

By Eleni Sakellis December 16, 2019

A scene from Almost, Maine, with actors Russell Legaspi and Dorothea Gloria, at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – Almost, Maine by John Cariani, presented by T.E.A.M. Theatre and the Greek Cultural Center (GCC) in Astoria, charmed the audience with romantic comedy set in a remote and unorganized town in Maine.

Through 11 short scenes, various characters explore themes related to relationships, love and loss with wit and poignancy. The large cast, 14 total, some playing multiple roles, performed with skill and solid comic timing under the fine direction of Gwendolyn Snow.

Among the international cast, Anastasia Argyrou of …

