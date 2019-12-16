Analysis: A Good Beginning

As of last week the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, our School, has a new president, businessman George Cantonis from Florida.
The headline “A good beginning” that I chose for my reportage has a dual meaning: On one hand it is a wish for Mr. Cantonis to succeed in his position and on the other hand it signifies the developments that will follow because the School has reached a dire condition after all these years due to the inabilities …
All well and goo, Mr. Kalmoukos, as far as most of what you have said. But you ignore history. First, the school, as Holy Cross only and then as Hellenic College Holy Cross, has never been supported financially in a way that the Greek American Community, one of the most socio-economiclally successful groups in the US, is certainly capable of. This is not entirely due to succeeding administrations but rather more the fact that the Archdiocese has always had a stranglehold on the school. There is an inherent conflict of interest having the Archbishop automatically be the Chair of the Board of Trustees, as is mandated by the by-laws.
Mr. Kalmoukos mentiions Dr. Thomas Lelon, who was President at one time and grew both schools but was fought every step of the way by factions inside and outside the school because these factions did not want the school to expand. And, of course, he was never supported financially, as well. But he made progress because he was the only person with experience in higher education administration, having been a dean at another college.
The college and the school of theology should be separate entities, each with its own board of trustees. Each school must have its own dean. The college must expand its curriculum. The college must offer an education that enables its graduates to find jobs. Let’s face it, Greek studies doesn’t do that.
Mr. Cantonis is a successful business man who will undoubtedly be wholly committed to the job. (cont’d)