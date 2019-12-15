Five-Day Debate on 2020 State Budget Begins in Parliament

ATHENS – The five-day parliamentary debate on the government’s 2020 state budget begins on Saturday.

Briefing reporters on Saturday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that the 2020 state budget “marks the return of our country to the future, as it incorporates all the reforms we have legislated and is the first state budget which not only imposes no additional restrictive measures but reduces burdens on households and businesses, as it includes all the prime minister’s announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair, proving that we are actually doing what we said we would do,” Petsas noted.

Additionally, the 2020 state budget signifies the end of the vicious cycle of over-taxation, deals with the growth and investment gap which has stalled Greece in recent years in terms of investments, Petsas noted.

It also predicts a significant increase in GDP from 2.2 pct recorded in the first 9 months of 2019 to 2.8 pct in 2020, as per the most recent data from Greece’s statistical agency ELSTAT, thus leading the country to a GDP nominal value of close to 200 billion euros, and raising national income this year by 7 billion euros, which translates to 1,600 euros per household.

The state budget debate will conclude on Wednesday December 18, with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and all party leaders addressing the plenum, to end at midnight with a roll-call vote.