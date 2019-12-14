Elpida Foundation’s Children’s Oncology Unit Collaborating with Johns Hopkins University

The Children’s Oncology Unit ‘Marianna V. Vardinoyannnis-Elpida’ is launching a collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, the renowned private research university in Baltimore, Maryland, it was announced during a medical symposium on Friday.

The symposium, organized by the Elpida Foundation, looked into hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and the latest cell therapies, and was attended by doctors of the pediatric hematology and oncology department at the American university.

In the framework of the symposium it was agreed that the medical and nursing staff of the Children’s Oncology Unit and Johns Hopkins will visit each other in the context of continuing education, and that the Children’s Oncology Unit will participate in Johns Hopkins research programs.