Tiny Beautiful Things by Nia Vardalos Premiere in the Bay Area on Jan. 28

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The play Tiny Beautiful Things by Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated writer and actress Nia Vardalos, based on the book by best-selling author Cheryl Strayed (Wild), premieres in the Bay Area at San Francisco Playhouse on January 28, 2020, Broadway World reported.

Bill English directs the Playhouse production which features actors Susi Damilano, Kina Kantor, Mark Anderson Phillips, and Jomar Tagatac. The play runs through March 7, 2020.

Based on the book of the same title, Tiny Beautiful Things tells the story of Cheryl Strayed’s experiences as an anonymous advice columnist whose column “Dear Sugar” became a nationwide phenomenon. As Sugar navigates the questions of her real-life readers, she weaves together her own experiences to create a column full of light, laughter, and empathy. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you’re stuck, healing when you’re broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

“I’ve always been a secret fan of advice columns. I am drawn to the question of how people reach out for understanding, and how they find it,” said Bill English, Artistic Director, Broadway World reported. “Is anonymity the deciding factor in people feeling free to unburden their hearts to someone they’ve never met?”

San Francisco Playhouse’s production of Tiny Beautiful Things is made possible by Executive Producers Gary & Dana Shapiro and Samuel & Sharon Muir; Producers Margot Golding, Gail & Arne Wagner, and Margaret Sheehan; Associate Producers William J. Gregory and Kate Miller; and Artistic Underwriters Claire Axelrad & Mark Pahlavan and David Alcocer.

Playwright Nia Vardalos is the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated writer and actress of such films as My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Connie and Carla, My Life in Ruins, and I Hate Valentine’s Day, and co-writer with Tom Hanks of Larry Crowne. She lives in Los Angeles with her family, and donates Instant Mom proceeds to adoption charities.

Tickets ($35 – $125) and more information, are available by contacting the San Francisco Playhouse box office by phone: 415-677-9596, or online: https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2019-2020-season/tiny-beautiful-things/.