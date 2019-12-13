SYRIZA: Mitsotakis Should Have Raised Issue of New Sanctions Against Turkey at European Council Meeting

ATHENS – Main opposition party SYRIZA criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday for “avoiding raising the issue of new sanctions against Turkey” at the European Council meeting, but added that the Council’s condemnation of Turkish illegal actions “is welcome.”

In a statement, Syriza said that the European Council’s statements needed to proceed beyond declarations. “We are in the phase of deterrent sanctions, which were supported by the European Left and European Socialists groups,” it noted. Such sanctions should include the region of Greece’s Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf, as the region Turkey is threatening to drill in according to the illegal MoU it signed with Libya blatantly harms Greek sovereign rights.

The party also said that if Mitsotakis did not raise the issue of new sanctions, “at least leaked information that the Greek Foreign Minister raised the issue of a new framework of sanctions at the Foreign Affairs Council, hopefully signals a change in stance, in order to effectively protect Greece’s sovereign rights.”

It also expressed the hope that the premier’s scheduled visit to Washington early in January 2020 “will lead to the restart of actions and initiatives towards a new meeting of the 3+1 with the United States,” it said, referring to Greece, Cyprus, Israel and Egypt, “and the active US support of the EastMed pipeline, which traverses the region of the illegal MoU between Turkey and Libya.”