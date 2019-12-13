Peter Stavrianidis on the U.S. Senate Recognition of Armenian Genocide

NEW YORK – Peter Stavrianidis, PhD, educator and community leader in Hellenic Genocide issues, released a message after the U.S. Senate’s unanimously passing the resolution to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Stavrianidis is an Adjunct Professor of Management at FIT – SUNY, a member of the Modern Greek Studies Association and a member of the International Association of Genocide Scholars.

The text of his message follows:

Dear friends,

A historic moment of righteousness took place yesterday by the U.S. Senate voting unanimously for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

For many of us who have been consistent activists in the quest of making the Asia Minor Genocide known to the rest of the world – it was truly an act of vindication that makes us extremely content to realize that refusing to accept this crime against humanity a serious historical oversight was the right thing to do.

As we have stated at numerous occasions and conferences – our ultimate appeal is for the Turkish government to accept the facts of history and follow Germany’s example of reconciliation for the atrocities committed by the Nazis during World War II. This act of reconciliation would be the only path for Turkey to be a respectable member of the international community.

As a longtime activist and organizer on the subject of the Pontian and Asia Minor Genocide, I salute with intense emotions and gratitude this bold action of the US Government to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Happy Holidays to all of you!