Going Deep in Order to Reckon with Man’s Inhumanity to Man

Museums are troves that curate and codify events through the misty portals of the past. Regardless of the subjects hoisted on display, they have the collective power to make us confront ourselves. And, if we are wise and willing, they provide the fuel to activate our critical thinking skills in order to gain deeper compassion, particularly when it comes to addressing mankind’s scourge, the perennial battle of good versus evil.

Selecting this as a subtext, the Smithsonian National Museum of African …