Transparency in the Archdiocese: Restoring the Traditional Communal Culture

News of the arrest of the Archdiocese of America’s ex-director Jerry Dimitriou was not unexpected, but that didn’t limit the fallout from the story. It was picked up by the Associated Press and went national, further damaging the Archdiocese’s credibility, which was already reeling from the debacle with the St. Nicholas Shrine at Ground Zero. With the prosecution in the Dimitriou case suggesting that significantly more monies than the $500,000 originally in question could be discovered as the investigation progresses …