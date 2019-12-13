The Rising Suicide Rate

By John Athanasatos December 13, 2019

FILE- New York City Police Department personnel carry bags from a residential building in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The NYPD says three people, including a child, are dead in what's being investigated as a double homicide and a suicide. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Recently, there has been more focus on the rising suicide rate among NYPD officers. More police officers have died from suicide than on the line of duty. Just this year alone, nine police officers have committed suicide. However, suicide risk is not limited to the NYPD. First responders, such as firefighters and paramedics are at risk as well. In addition, military personnel and veterans are also affected. The common denominator is PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). All of the aforementioned experience …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available