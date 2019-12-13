Recently, there has been more focus on the rising suicide rate among NYPD officers. More police officers have died from suicide than on the line of duty. Just this year alone, nine police officers have committed suicide. However, suicide risk is not limited to the NYPD. First responders, such as firefighters and paramedics are at risk as well. In addition, military personnel and veterans are also affected. The common denominator is PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). All of the aforementioned experience …