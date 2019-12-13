FM Dendias: Greece Extremely Satisfied with the Results of the EU Meeting

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday expressed great satisfaction with the results of the European Council meeting, in statements after a meeting of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member-state foreign ministers held in Athens.

“The country is extremely satisfied” stated Dendias at the press conference. “The European family is a continuous process, a unique historic endeavour and each time solidarity is actively demonstrated, the specific endeavour becomes stronger and shows its success,” he added.

Dendias underlined that the Greek side does not waive, in any way, the “constant, permanent and ongoing invocation of the invalidity of the specific documents (of the Turkey-Libya MOU) and especially the text that….removes the island of Crete and the rest of the Greek islands from the map and cancels the legal concequences of their existence”.

The meeting of the BSEC foreign ministers was held earlier on Friday in Athens. The meeting focused on further cooperation among the state members in sectors such as energy, transport and tourism.