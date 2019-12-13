Mitsotakis: We Have Self-Confidence, a Plan and Right on Our Side (Vid)

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday sent a message of self-confidence and certainty to all Greeks, during a press conference in Brussels after the completion of the EU leaders’ Summit. “I want everyone to know that we have composure and self-confidence, that we have a plan and not just because we have right on our side but because we have very strong allies, who will support Greece when it comes to the defence of its sovereign rights,” he said.

Mitsotakis also said that the European Council unequivocally confirmed its solidarity with Greece and Cyprus against Turkey’s actions. “I requested and received the full support of all my counterparts, the full support of Greece from all the EU member states against Turkish provocations” he said.

Συνέντευξη Τύπου μετά το πέρας της Συνόδου του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου στις Βρυξέλλες. Live | Συνέντευξη Τύπου μετά το πέρας της Συνόδου του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου στις Βρυξέλλες. Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, December 13, 2019

“The European Council recalls its previous conclusions on Turkey of 22 March and 20 June. It reconfirms its conclusions of 17-18 October concerning Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone. The Turkey-Libya Memorandum of Understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdictions in the Mediterranean Sea infringes upon the sovereign rights of third States, does not comply with the Law of the Sea and cannot produce any legal consequences for third States. The European Council unequivocally reaffirms its solidarity with Greece and Cyprus regarding these actions by Turkey,” said Mitsotakis.

He also said that he briefed EU leaders in detail on the “agreement” between Turkey and Libya, noting that for Greece this MoU was completely invalid, both in its essence because it violates the rights of the Greek islands to a maritime zone, but also with respect to the formalities of the process for its legitimacy, since it has not been ratified by Libya’s parliament.

“Greece will do whatever is necessary to defend its sovereign rights” Mitsotakis said, adding: “We are clear on this, we defend Greece’s sovereign rights in any possible way.”

The Greek prime minister said there was understandable irritation in Turkey, “because it has found itself hopelessly isolated on a diplomatic level.”

Mitsotakis expressed certainty that the United States will send same message as until now concerning the Turkey-Libya agreement after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that issues relating to Greece’s economic growth will be also discussed at the meeting.

To a press question regarding a possible meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mitsotakis said that it is not something he is planning at the moment, adding that communication channels with Turkey are open and should remain open. “We never stop talking but we don’t talk for the [benefit of the] cameras and the media. If there is a serious dialogue and the possibility of progress, I am open to meet with President Erdogan at any moment. But, for the time being, and given the level of escalation from the Turkish side, I do not believe that a meeting would be productive,” he added.