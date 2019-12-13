SYRIZA Lawmaker Calls Greek Cops “Pigs and Murderers”

ATHENS – Lambasted in a furious backlash, Radical Left SYRIZA Member of Parliament Nina Kasimati said her social media post calling police “pigs and murderers” was a bad joke that went awry, with law enforcement unions particularly upset.

In a statement, Kasimati said she made an “unfortunate comment in jest” while discussing a “completely unrelated matter on social media,” trying to defend her actions at a time when the ruling New Democracy has sent police into an anarchist stronghold neighborhood to restore law and order, arrest drug dealers, stop violence and remove squatters.

“From the very first moment I have emphasized publicly and clearly that I am sorry for the misunderstanding,” she said, adding that she “obviously” does not see police in the way the phrase suggests without then explaining why she said it.

She said her real self is evident “from my whole course in politics, through my parliamentary work, and through my respect for working police officers,” she then smeared, if only as a joke.

The union representing special guards in the Greek Police (ELAS) visited a Supreme Court prosecutor to say it would to file individual defamation lawsuits against Kasimati whose party is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and was accused of being soft on crime and allowing anti-establishment groups to run amok.

The national union of police officers (POASY) had called on Kasimati to offer a public apology, saying that otherwise it would take her to court but she showed no sign she would say she’s sorry for what she said.

New Democracy also denounced Kasimati’s post and called on SYRIZA party leader Alexis Tsipras to expel her from the party’s parliamentary group but he made no immediate move to do anything as the party has a history of making wild charges against rivals.