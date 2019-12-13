Jailed Terrorist Koufodinas Appeals Denied Furlough

ATHENS – Turned down for a seventh vacation from jail – he prefers the Christmas period – jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas appealed to a court in Volos to overturn a prison parole board’s ruling turning him down.

Koufodinas wants a nine-day furlough to spend the Christmas and New Year celebrations with his family and the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, said the court is expected to soon rule on his appeal although it wasn’t said on what basis it was made.

Koufodinas, one of the leaders of the disbanded terror group November 17 that killed 23 people, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy over the years, is serving 11 consecutive life sentences.

He had received six leaves of absence while he was being kept at the Greek capital’s Korydallos Prison when the Radical Left SYRIZA, riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers, was in power but has been turned down three times after being transferred to the Kassavetia Rural Penitentiary in Volos in August 2018.

Each time the board said it’s because he’s not eligible to the privileges granted to inmates convicted to a single life sentence because he has never shown remorse – during the last Christmas holiday he was spotted taking a member of an anarchist gang around Athens smiling and pointing out the spots where November 17 murdered people.

It wasn’t explained why then he was given the first six furloughs if he wasn’t eligible and as he has never recanted for his crimes and kept a defiant stance during his incarceration against any government over the years.