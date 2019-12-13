Greek MP’s OK State-Backed Bad Loan Cleanup Plan

ATHENS – With Greek banks buried under 75 billion euros ($83.83 billion) in bad loans, many from customers unable to pay because of harsh austerity measures, the Parliament approved a state guarantee system to help reduce the pile.

Lawmakers ok’d the so-called Hercules asset protection plan putting up guarantees up to only 12 billion euros ($13.41 billion) however under a scheme aimed at letting banks further securitize the Non-performing loans although they had already gotten 50 billion euros ($55.89) billion in previous government bailouts.

About 40 percent of the loans meet the set criteria which has made banks unable to make loans needed to further spur a slow recovery from a near-decade long economic crisis that saw Greeks hit with big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings unable to pay mortgages, credit cards and loans.

Government officials say they hope the plan will help banks dispose of up to half their soured loans over the next 18 months after it was passed with the sole support of the ruling New Democracy’s 158 Members of Parliament in the 300-member body and no one else.

In October, the European Commission said it doesn’t violate bloc rules barring state aid. As bankers close to the process told Reuters earlier they were expecting the approval.

“The European Commission has found Greek plans aimed at supporting the reduction of non-performing loans of Greek banks to be free of any state aid,” the Commission said in a statement, the news agency reported.