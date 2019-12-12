Greek-Australian Woman among the Missing at New Zealand Volcano

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – A Greek-Australian woman is among the missing following the volcanic eruption in New Zealand, SBS Greek of Australia reported.

Krystal Browitt of the Drakatos family on her mother’s side is listed as missing while her father and sister are hospitalized in burn units, SBS Greek reported.

According to the report, “the Brewitt family were traveling on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship” and “father, Paul and the two daughters, Stephanie and Krystal, decided to visit White Island, while their mother, Marie, chose to stay on the ship.”

“Marie Brewitt is currently by Stephanie’s side, in a hospital in Christchurch, while Paul Brewitt has been transferred to Alfred Hospital in Melbourne,” SBS Greek reported, adding that “Krystal remains missing.”