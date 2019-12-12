US Amb. Pyatt: Islands Have Maritime Zones and Continental Shelves

ATHENS – The United States clearly disagrees with Ankara on the Turkey-Libya memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime zone delimitations, and on the continental shelves of Mediterranean islands, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt told journalists on Thursday, citing American legal analysts on the document.

Following the review of the “unhelpful and escalatory nature” of the MoU, which the US had not seen last week, Pyatt said, “The US legal judgement is that the Turkish government, in its assertions regarding maritime claims and specifically continental shelves, differs with our legal analysis and also with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)” in terms of islands. “Inhabited islands as a matter of customary international law are entitled to the same treatment as continental territory,” he noted.

“So, we would have a very different legal analysis from that that you’ve heard out of Ankara,” he stressed, “and that further informs our view that the right way to approach these issues is not through unilateral declarations that overlook the perspectives of the other affected states – in this case Egypt and Greece – but rather through dialogue.”

The ambassador also said that the US position remains that “we want the eastern Mediterranean to be a zone of economic cooperation and opportunity; we want all of the issues, including energy, to be a driver of new cooperative frameworks.” The American government’s support for Greece, Israel and Cyprus (“3+1,” including Egypt) is the reason US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went to Jerusalem in March and Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Francis Fannon came to Athens in the summer, he stressed. “That’s going to remain our driving approach,” Pyatt asserted.

He also spoke of the importance of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) between the two countries and the base at Souda Bay on Crete, unique for its depth and for its proximity near an airfield.