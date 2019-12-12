Greek PM: “Europe Raising Diplomatic Walls Against Turkish Aggression”

BRUSSELS – The government will ask EU leaders to show their practical support of Greece against Turkish agreession, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at doorstep statements before an EU Summit meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

“I will ask for, and am sure I will receive, their practical support against Turkish aggression,” Mitsotakis said.

He added that “the so-called memorandum of understanding between Libya and Turkey is invalid. It blatantly violates the sovereign rights of Greece and has no legal effect.”

The Greek premier added that “Europe is raising diplomatic walls against Turkish aggression, and Greece does not stand alone in this whole process – it has very strong allies. We are moving ahead with composure, self-confidence but mostly with a plan and with the certainty that the Greek people support our initiatives.”