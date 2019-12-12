NEW YORK – Public Schedule of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros Dec. 10-15, 2019:

Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019

4:00 p.m.

Parochial School Students Visit Archdiocese for Christmas Carols

Archdiocese Headquarters

Fri., Dec. 13, 2019

2:00 p.m.

Archons National Council Meeting

Archdiocese Headquarters

7:30 p.m.

A Christmas Concert by the Pancyprian Choir

Greek Orthodox Church of Saints Catherine and George, Astoria, NY

Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 – Feast of St. Eleftherios

9:00 a.m. Orthros – 10:15 a.m. Archieratical Divine Liturgy

Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Eleftherios, New York City

5:00 p.m.

A Christmas Program organized by the Federation of Hellenic American Educators and Cultural Associations of America with the Association of Educators “Prometheas” and the organization “Hellenic Paideia”

Stathakeion Cultural Center, Federation of Hellenic Societies, Astoria, NY