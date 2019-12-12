Gennimata: EU Should Stand Up to Turkey’s Aggressiveness

ATHENS – “Europe has an obligation to support us and stand up to Turkey’s aggressivenes,” stated Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Fofi Gennimata on Thursday, at the pre-EU Council Meeting of the leaders of the European Socialists Party in Brussels.

Europe must stop tolerating the Turkish president’s attempts at “blackmail and piracy,” she said, adding that “the Greeks are determined to defend their rights” and that she will ask the European Union and the leaders of the European Socialists for their active support of Greece on Thursday.

According to KINAL’s president, the first step in this direction is “a clear European Council decision that will condemn the illegal agreement with Libya, which violates that international law, and determination for sanctions against anyone who attempts its implementation.”

“The EU has an obligation to resist Turkey’s aggressive actions and stand up for itself,” she added.