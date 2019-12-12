Mitsotakis Meets Tusk, Briefs Him on Turkey-Libya “Agreement”

December 12, 2019

File- European Council President Donald Tusk, right, speaks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with European People’s Party (EPP) President Donald Tusk on Thursday, on the sidelines of the EPP Summit. The Greek premier briefed Tusk about Turkish provocativeness in the Eastern Mediterranean and the recent illegal “agreement” signed between Turkey and the Tripoli government, as well as the actions taken by Greece.

Tusk expressed the EPP’s full support for Greece, stressing that the Turkey-Libya document was illegal, provocative and generated instability in the surrounding region. Turkey has an obligation to respect the Law of the Sea and abide by the rules of good neighbourhood toward Greece and other countries, Tusk added.

