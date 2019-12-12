Mitsotakis Meets Tusk, Briefs Him on Turkey-Libya “Agreement”

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with European People’s Party (EPP) President Donald Tusk on Thursday, on the sidelines of the EPP Summit. The Greek premier briefed Tusk about Turkish provocativeness in the Eastern Mediterranean and the recent illegal “agreement” signed between Turkey and the Tripoli government, as well as the actions taken by Greece.

Tusk expressed the EPP’s full support for Greece, stressing that the Turkey-Libya document was illegal, provocative and generated instability in the surrounding region. Turkey has an obligation to respect the Law of the Sea and abide by the rules of good neighbourhood toward Greece and other countries, Tusk added.

Συνάντησα τον Πρόεδρο του Ευρωπαϊκού Λαϊκού Κόμματος @donaldtuskEPP και τον ενημέρωσα για την τουρκική προκλητικότητα στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο και για την πρόσφατη παράνομη «συμφωνία» Λιβύης – Τουρκίας. Ο κ. Τουσκ εξέφρασε την πλήρη στήριξη του @EPP στην Ελλάδα. pic.twitter.com/4ZcTIqcLVi — Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) December 12, 2019