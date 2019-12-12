Greek Prosecutor: US Found No Politicians tied to Novartis Probe

ATHENS – Supreme Court Deputy Prosecutor Ioannis Angelis told a parliamentary committee that United States officials found no Greek politicians were involved in an alleged bribery scandal involving the Swiss drug company Novartis.

That refutes claims by three whistleblowers, two of whom remain secret, and former premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras who claimed 10 of his rivals took money in what he called the “biggest scandal since the creation of the Modern Greek state.”

Angelis pointed to the existence of an American official document indicating that a probe into alleged bribery by implicated only doctors, the newspaper Kathimerini said, adding that he accused top corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki of incompetence in her handling of the investigation she kept pursuing without any evidence.

She insisted there was wrongdoing and that politicians were paid off – none from SYRIZA – in trying to expand Novartis’ share of the Greek market and as the company denied any wrongdoing of any kind.

The committee is looking into whether SYRIZA former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos, said to be the so-called “Rasputin,” meddling in the case, had tried to frame the party’s rivals during a time when it was sinking in polls and then ousted in July 7 snap elections by New Democracy, several of whose stalwarts were accused.

Angelis reportedly said that Papanagelpoulos, who claimed innocence, “knows what he has done,” but didn’t explain what that was as it’s still unclear what, if anything, the former minister did to push the alleged scandal that has unraveled fast.

Seven of the 10 openly named in apparent violation of Greek privacy laws have been cleared, some are suing to further clear their names and to find out who accused them under whistleblowing laws protecting their identity.