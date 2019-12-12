Almost Half of Greek Workers Say Burned Out Over Crisis

ATHENS – With Greece slowing coming out of a near 10-year-long economic and austerity crisis, 49 percent of salaried workers buried under harsh austerity measures that saw big pay cuts and slashed benefits say they still feel an “unexplained exhaustion.”

Another 40 percent said they are feeling conflicts on the job and 30 percent complaining they don’t feel any boost in commitment toward their employers, according to a survey by the Hellas EAP firm, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

It covered the last two years and was aimed at trying to find the results of the crisis that saw successive governments dilute workers rights, give more power to companies, cut the minimum wage and drive scores of thousands to flee to other countries seeking work.

The survey was carried out on the phone with a field of 500 workers anonymously calling a 24-hour help line , established by Hellas EAP for its corporate clients, without explaining how the responses could be verified or were scientifically valid.

Some 40 percent said the general workplace climate amid the economic crisis negatively affected cooperation between colleagues and teamwork, while 23 percent said they operate “automatically” in the employment, without interest in the result and quality of their work.

Another 7 percent said they use non-prescribed drugs to reduce their workplace stress and 24 percent said they took leave from their work because they were burned out.