SNF Helping Center on Addiction Analyze Trends and Improve Care

NEW YORK – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that nearly 130 Americans die each day from an opioid-related overdose. There’s general consensus that a new approach is needed to prevent and treat addiction, and Center on Addiction is dedicated to transforming how the nation addresses addiction.

Center on Addiction supports families impacted by addiction, pushes to make effective treatment available to those who need it, advocates for public-sector action to address the crisis, and combats stigma that hinders solutions.

As part of their support for families, Center on Addiction offers a Parent Helpline over phone, text, and email that connects parents directly with a trained and caring specialist ready to listen, guide them toward answers, and create an action plan to support their loved one. The Helpline will assist nearly 10,000 families this year. With timely new support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), Center on Addiction will analyze data from its Helpline to improve its services and identify developing trends. Findings will add to the body of research the organization has already produced, including more than 260 articles published by Center on Addiction researchers.

SNF has also supported efforts to treat addiction in Greece, including the creation, as part of a €10 million grant to the municipality of Thessaloniki, of new facilities for the Ianos Addiction Treatment Center, which opened in spring 2019.

More information is available online: centeronaddiction.org and snf.org.