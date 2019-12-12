TrainOSE Chief Amnounces New Trains and Major Upgrades in 2020

ATHENS – Chief Executive Officer of TrainOSE, Philippos Tsalides on Wednesday announced that the summer of 2020 will see the arrival of the first five cutting-edge Italian-made high speed ‘Silver Arrow’ electric trains to Greece, while a year-and-a-half later hybrid trains will also be introduced which will feature rechargeable energy storage systems.

Tsalides noted that a series of investments will decisively contribute to the modernization and upgrade of the Greek railways, so that they “soon reach European standards.”

Concerning the incorporation of new technologies, TrainOSE will invest some 50 million euros in the immediate future, while another 10 million euros will allow passengers to book tickets online, as one does for airlines and ferries. He then mentioned the introduction of what he called a ‘unified ticket’, which can be used for train, plane and ferry trips.

With TrainOSE having just acquired the Hellenic Company for Rolling Stock Maintenance S.A. (ESSTY), Tsalides said that the upgrading of trains’ repair and maintenance depots is also on the plans, starting with EESSTY’s Thessaloniki facility, where the new Italian trains will be serviced, while an Athens facility will also be soon introduced.

Tsalides also let it be known that TrainOSE is also licensed to operate urban and intercity transportation trains.

Finally, Tsalides referred to the 15-year memorandum of cooperation which TrainOSE signed with the Greek state on November 30, concerning the country’s remote regions, by which TrainOSE is committed to making a number of significant investments in rolling stock, new technologies and more.

TrainOSE was acquired in September 2017 by the Italian national railway company, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane.