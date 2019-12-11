Letter to the Editor: Mr. Diamataris and Diaspora Voting Rights

To the Editor:

Whatever led to the unfortunate resignation of Mr. Diamataris, he successfully held his post as Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for Diaspora Greeks, as the right of Greeks abroad to vote at their countries of residence did succeed.

Partisan politics aside, the Diaspora is united on the issue of Greek Voting Rights. The fact is that the Mitsotakis government successfully approved the right of Greeks abroad to vote at their countries of residence is a cause for celebration.

The undermining of a proponent and advocate of Diaspora issues may or may not be an act of partisan politics, seeking to retain the status quo. SYRIZA rejected the restoration of voting rights by Greeks abroad, but with 158 votes in the 300-strong parliament, New Democracy passed several of its proposed revisions by majority vote.

The appointment of Mr. Diamataris, distinguished Publisher of the National Herald, reflected sincere hopes of diaspora Greeks, to be restored to beloved Homeland, birthright and voting rights.

It appeared the Greek state sought good faith remedies toward repairing the forced economic migration, neglect, disenfranchisement and abandonment that drove their sons and daughters to be ripped away from their Homeland.

Fortunately, with the public service of Mr. Diamataris, Greece did succeed in restoring Her precious voting rights to the Diaspora of Greece. For this we are truly thankful. There is no place like Home.

Marina Belessis Casoria

New York, NY