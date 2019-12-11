Letter to the Editor: Mr. Diamataris and Diaspora Voting Rights

To the Editor:
Whatever led to the unfortunate resignation of Mr. Diamataris, he successfully held his post as Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for Diaspora Greeks, as the right of Greeks abroad to vote at their countries of residence did succeed.
Partisan politics aside, the Diaspora is united on the issue of Greek Voting Rights. The fact is that the Mitsotakis government successfully approved the right of Greeks abroad to vote at their countries of residence is a cause for celebration.
The undermining of a proponent and advocate of Diaspora issues may or may not be an act of partisan politics, seeking to retain the status quo. SYRIZA rejected the restoration of voting rights by Greeks abroad, but with 158 votes in the 300-strong parliament, New Democracy passed several of its proposed revisions by majority vote.
The appointment of Mr. Diamataris, distinguished Publisher of the National Herald, reflected sincere hopes of diaspora Greeks, to be restored to beloved Homeland, birthright and voting rights.
It appeared the Greek state sought good faith remedies toward repairing the forced economic migration, neglect, disenfranchisement and abandonment that drove their sons and daughters to be ripped away from their Homeland.
Fortunately, with the public service of Mr. Diamataris, Greece did succeed in restoring Her precious voting rights to the Diaspora of Greece. For this we are truly thankful. There is no place like Home.
Marina Belessis Casoria
New York, NY
2 Comments
What ever led to the Unfortunate resignation of Diamataris from what was really nothing more than a classic Marxist State Controlled Propaganda Media Minister to promote lies and distortions to the Despora and Greek American community , just like he did everyday for the notorious Aristocratic Glory to America and Israel Greek Secret societies in America!
Why hasn’t TNH printed fully ..why he was asked to resign or be removed? Shouldn’t Mistotakis and the government of Greece advise the taxpaying Despora why Diamataris was removed, since rumor is that he lied about his credentials or possibly may have a conflict of interests with some of his Greek American Aristocratic legal bribery donors to the Mistotakis regime!
Is it not Diamataris. and TNH…who put out full page articles of what the former Greek Orthodox Archbishop of North America was guilty of in his removal and resignation ..including alleging embezzlement of money from the Archdiocese?
All the readers need to know ..is that Diamataris and his Glory to America and Israel propaganda machine newspaper endorsed the most corrupt U.S senator in America ..Ahepa Robert Menendez, who was indicted and censored by the U.S congress for taking millions of dollars from Pro Israel Jewish lobbies to represent Israel’s interests, not Greek American’s interests! He endorsed and promoted a Pay to play politician who took, what he called “Gifts” , millions of dollars stolen from the Medicare fund of..
.
cont…
of Senior Citizens by a Nice Jewish Doctor Israeli lobbyist ..who was indicted at the same time as Menendez and now serving 20 years for embezzling 8 million dollar, which in part went to Menendez!
Diamataris and TNH, shamefully, campaigned for the election of Mistotakis ,called a right wing extremist by the N.Y.Times, and was rewarded by Mistotakis for his good work!
However, lying and distortion have never been grounds for any politician to be removed from office, as a matter of fact by TNH and Associated Press standards..it is a requirement!
John Swinton (1829-1901), A Journalist who worked as a writer for a newspaper, and had a career writing for more than a few stated in America, about the independent press…and perfectly describes why Diamataris and his Greek Secret Societies of Aristocrates got caught doing .. …
“There is not ONE of you who dares to write your honest opinions, and if you did you know beforehand that it would never appear in print!
I am paid weekly for keeping my honest opinion out of the paper I am connected with… The business of journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of mammon, and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread…
We are the tools of rich men behind the scenes. We are jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men.
We are intellectual prostitutes!“