Businessman George Cantonis the New President of Hellenic College Holy Cross School of Theology

BOSTON – Florida businessman George Cantonis was unanimously elected president of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology at the meeting of the Board of Trustees on December 10 under the chairmanship of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. The only one who voted against Cantonis was the interim President Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, because he wanted to remain permanently as President.
Methodios did not even go to the meeting in person despite living a very short distance from the …
Another YES man? We will have to wait and see. Interestingly we can not and will not go to the “outside” world for a talented candidate. The problem is obvious to everyone but our “leadership”; even this individual has a built-in bias and conflict of interest. His role in the Church guarantees that he will yield to the pressures that are in story for him.
Congratulations to Mr. Cantonis for willingly taking on a very difficult job and will probably be an effective fund raiser and financial overseer for the school. However, he apparently, from the information provided, has no experience in higher education administration. This is an issue that has plagued the school since its founding, Holy Cross in 1937 and Hellenic College in 1961, with one exception. Dr. Thomas Lelon was successful in growing the school, with increased enrollment in both the college and school of theology and expanded academic programs. But he didn’t have the support of the Archbishop, the faculty and other influential people. History has proved that there have always been people within the school and connected to the school that have preferred to see the school remain small, content to believe they were big fish if even in a small pond. Mr. Cantonis could very well get the school on solid financial footing, perhaps even bring able to restore the millions taken from the endowment and even growing it. But the school will remain small and struggling unless moves are made to improve the academic programs and offerings. For that he should seek out an Orthodox person, not necessarily Greek Orthodox, male or female, from outside the school, who has experience in higher education administration, and make that person the Provost.
Continued from above. If the college is to be saved, and grow, serious consideration needs to be given to having separate boards of trustees for the schools and that the Archbishop be chair only of the school of theology board. Only time will tell if this is the start of a new and courageous step in the life of HCHC.